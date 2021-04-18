Tezpur University directs students to vacate campus

The Tezpur University in Assam directed the undergraduate and post-graduate students to leave the campus amid rising COVID-19 cases, officials said on Sunday.

The directive came as several COVID-19 cases were detected on the campus, they said.

The students are to vacate their rooms by April 23 with bags and baggage or leave their belongings in a safe place in the hostel at their own risk, said an official notification issued on Saturday.

The final year students can stay on the campus till April 29 and complete their research work. However, they have to vacate the hostel rooms with their baggage by April 30, it said.

The PhD students will be notified about vacating their rooms soon, it added.

