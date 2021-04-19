Left Menu

Liquor makers seek home delivery of booze after long queues outside alcohol shops in Delhi

Citing Maharashtra, which has also gone through tough restrictions and shops are closed in cities like Mumbai to curb the spread of the pandemic, the state government has allowed home delivery, said Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies CIABC.According to CIABC, there was rush outside liquor vends in Delhi after the announcement of a weeklong lockdown.What we saw today was the panic reaction from the public, driven by their memory of lockdown extensions last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:22 IST
Liquor makers seek home delivery of booze after long queues outside alcohol shops in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Liquor manufacturers on Monday asked the Delhi government to allow home delivery of alcoholic beverages as tipplers thronged liquor shops forming serpentine queues ahead of the six-day lockdown beginning this evening in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday as soon as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 PM on Monday till 5 AM the next Monday to curb growing cases of Covid-19, a sudden rush of punters was seen outside liquor shops in the national capital with long queues. Citing Maharashtra, which has also gone through tough restrictions and shops are closed in cities like Mumbai to curb the spread of the pandemic, the state government has allowed home delivery, said Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC).

According to CIABC, there was rush outside liquor vends in Delhi after the announcement of a weeklong lockdown.

''What we saw today was the panic reaction from the public, driven by their memory of lockdown extensions last year. For lakhs of people all over India alcohol is part of regular consumption basket that they do not wish to be deprived of,'' said CIABC Director-General Vinod Giri.

The association has hoped that the public and shopkeepers in Delhi adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

"Decision of Maharashtra to allow home delivery of liquor, for example, has helped contain panic reaction to lockdown there," Giri said adding "we urge Delhi Government to think of such steps.'' The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) represents domestic liquor makers. Announcing the lockdown in the city earlier in the day, Kejriwal said it was necessary to prevent the health system of Delhi from collapsing under the increasing number of patients as there is an acute shortage of medicines, beds, ICUs and oxygen.

It further said essential services will be allowed during the lockdown, but private offices and other establishments like shops, malls, weekly markets, manufacturing units, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, assembly halls, auditoriums, public parks, sport complexes, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons and beauty parlours will remain closed. PTI KRH RKL MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France says 5,970 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

French health ministry said on Monday that 5,970 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19, up from 5,893 a day earlier.France also reported 449 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, up from 140 on Sunday....

Paytm expands ESOP scheme to USD 604 mn

Fintech major Paytm on Monday said it has added 242,904 stock options, taking its ESOP pool valuation to USD 604 million about Rs 4,522 crore. Paytm has added 242,904 stock options taking the existing ESOP pool to 2.4 million equity options...

COVID-19: Noida extends night curfew till April 30

The administration on Monday extended the night curfew in Noida and Greater Noida till April 30 in a bid to check the spread of COVID-19 infection.Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y said in a order, The curfew which was earlie...

FTSE 100 drops on stronger pound; Melrose top loser

Londons FTSE 100 ended lower on Monday, dragged down by a stronger pound and as weaker oil prices weighed on energy firms, with Melrose the worst performer on the index after it decided to sell its air management unit. The British engineer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021