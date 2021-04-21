IPL Scoreboard: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Wednesday.

Punjab Kings Innings: KL Rahul c Kedar Jadhav b Bhuvneshwar 4 Mayank Agarwal c Rashid Khan b Khaleel Ahmed 22 Chris Gayle lbw b Rashid Khan 15 Nicholas Pooran run out (Warner) 0 Deepak Hooda lbw b Abhishek Sharma 13 Moises Henriques st Bairstow b Abhishek Sharma 14 Shahrukh Khan c Abhishek Sharma b Khaleel Ahmed 22 Fabian Allen c Warner b Khaleel Ahmed 6 Murugan Ashwin c Bairstow b S Kaul 9 Mohammed Shami run out (Vijay Shankar/Bairstow) 3 Arshdeep Singh not out 1 Extras: (B-9, W-1, NB-1) 11 Total: (10 wkts, 19.4 Overs) 120 Fall of Wickets: 15-1, 39-2, 39-3, 47-4, 63-5, 82-6, 101-7, 110-8, 114-9, 120-10.

Bowler: Abhishek Sharma 4-0-24-2, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-0-16-1, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-21-3, Siddarth Kaul 3.4-0-27-1, Vijay Shankar 1-0-6-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-17-1. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

