Left Menu

ACT Grants, Swasth Alliance, Feeding India to donate 50k oxygen concentrators

Not-for-profit organisations ACT Grants, Swasth Alliance and Feeding India have come together to donate 50,000 oxygen concentrators to public health organisations and NGOs to meet the requirement of COVID-19 patients, MyGov said on Friday. MyGov is supporting the initiative by ensuring proper coordination with various stakeholders involved, in particular the District Collectors for most optimal utilization of the oxygen concentrators, the statement added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:33 IST
ACT Grants, Swasth Alliance, Feeding India to donate 50k oxygen concentrators
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Not-for-profit organisations ACT Grants, Swasth Alliance and Feeding India have come together to donate 50,000 oxygen concentrators to public health organisations and NGOs to meet the requirement of COVID-19 patients, MyGov said on Friday. The government's citizen engagement and crowd sourcing platform MyGov is supporting the initiative for ensuring coordination with various stakeholders. Other partners include Delhivery (logistics partner), Amazon (logistics partner), Temasek Foundation (sourcing and funding partner), Paytm (sourcing partner) and several others from the ecosystem, it said in a statement. ''These oxygen concentrators will be donated across India free of cost, largely to various public health institutions and NGOs working for public health. MyGov is supporting the initiative by ensuring proper coordination with various stakeholders involved, in particular the District Collectors for most optimal utilization of the oxygen concentrators,'' the statement added. These oxygen concentrators will be donated within the month of May. Over 2,500 concentrators have already been delivered, and another 7,500 will be shipped in the next seven days. The remaining will get delivered over the next three weeks in batches. A joint committee has been formed in the spirit of public-private partnership to oversee the distribution process and ensure equitable and transparent allocation under chairmanship of Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani. The other members include MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh, and Professor of Excellence in the Directorate General of Health Services and National Security Advisory Board member Prof V Kamakoti. ''Given that demand for oxygen concentrators currently outstrips supply, an allocation methodology has been developed leveraging publicly available COVID-19 data. ''This methodology is further refined using predictive analytics generated by the Aarogya Setu ITIHAS interface (Developed by IIT Madras) for emerging hotspots,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-Canada to skip Olympic qualifier due to COVID-19

Gymnastics Canada said on Friday they have decided not to enter teams in the Pan American Championships being held in Brazil due to health and safety concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The June 4-13 event in Rio de Janeiro was C...

Sinopharm vaccine gets WHO nod in potential boost to COVAX pipeline

The World Health Organization WHO approved a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinas state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm for emergency use on Friday, a boost to Beijings push for a big role in inoculating the world. The vaccine, one of two main Chinese co...

Delhi: Man arrested for cheating people on pretext of arranging plasma

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of arranging plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients, police said on Friday.Sunny, a resident of Nangloi, was apprehended on a complaint filed by Guneet Singh Jag...

'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

Elon Musks turn as host of this weeks Saturday Night Live television program will be a light-hearted, brand-building break from the pressures of running Tesla Inc and SpaceX - or land the billionaire in another bucket of hot water.That unce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021