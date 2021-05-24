TCS CodeVita wins Guinness title for world's largest programming competition

Bengaluru, May 24 (PTI)Tata Consultancy Services on Monday announced that the ninth season of TCS CodeVita has won a Guinness World Records title as the world's largest computer programming competition with 136,054 participants from 34 countries.

The 2021 TCS CodeVita competition invited college students from around the world to pit their programming skills against each other to be ranked among the top student programmers globally, a TCS statement said.

''Their knowledge and coding skills were tested as they solved complex real-world problems over an intense six-hour period,'' it said.

The winners walked away with cash prizes, and internship offers to work directly with technology leaders at TCS.

This year's champion, Ben Alexander Mirtchoukof Stevens Institute of Technology, New Jersey,is the competitions first ever US winner.

Congratulating the participants, Guinness World Records Limited VP EMEA APAC Neil Foster was quoted as saying: ''They should be justly proud of the achievement and we are especially gratified in seeing innovative record solutions that bring people together digitally and to challenge themselves in a competition of this nature.'' TCS CTO Ananth Krishnan added: ''In a world where technology, innovation and creativity are playing a pivotal role, this competitionis fueling a passion for programming inbrilliant young people with diverse educational, social, geographical, and cultural backgrounds.'' The top three CodeVita finishers received cash prizes of $10,000, $7,000 and $3,000, respectively, it was stated.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

