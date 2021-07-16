MoU signed between ITRA & Gujarat govt for strengthening Ayurveda education
- Country:
- India
An MoU was signed between the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda and the Gujarat government to pave way for strengthening the education system in all branches of Ayurveda.
Through this MoU, all institutions functioning in the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) campus in Jamnagar have been brought under the umbrella of ITRA, the only institution under the Ministry of AYUSH that has been accorded the status of Institute of National Importance (INI).
Underlining the importance of the MoU, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel said it will pave the way for the strengthening of the education system in all branches of Ayurveda.
“This arrangement will result, in due course, in the opening of new doors in the fields of education, research and medicine,” he said.
PTI UZM SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian swimmer Maana Patel gets Olympics confirmation through 'Universality quota'
Assets of Ahmed Patel's son-in-law, Dino Morea, DJ Aqeel attached under PMLA
Centre seeks nominations for Sardar Patel National Unity Award
Assets of Ahmed Patel's son-in-law, Dino Morea, Sanjay Khan, DJ Aqeel attached by ED
Assets of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel's son-in-law, actors Dino Morea and Sanjay Khan and DJ Aqeel attached in money laundering case: ED.