Education being saffronised in BJP-ruled states: WB minister

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Friday alleged that the BJP was trying to saffronise education by omitting chapters on secularism in states where the party is in power.Basu, who was addressing a press conference, was requested to comment on the Uttar Pradesh governments move to exclude a story by Rabindranath Tagore from school curriculum.The BJP is trying to saffronise education. If they have omitted Tagores story from syllabus, it shows their regressive mindset.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:24 IST
Education being saffronised in BJP-ruled states: WB minister
West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Friday alleged that the BJP was trying to ''saffronise education'' by omitting chapters on secularism in states where the party is in power.

Basu, who was addressing a press conference, was requested to comment on the Uttar Pradesh government's move to exclude a story by Rabindranath Tagore from school curriculum.

''The BJP is trying to saffronise education. If they have omitted Tagore's story from syllabus, it shows their regressive mindset. Tagore is a secular personality as is evident from his writings.

''Obviously the BJP is not comfortable with such ideologies. Hence they keep removing works of Tagore, Dr Radhakrishnan from school curriculum,'' Basu said.

He claimed that the BJP peddles mythology as history in textbooks of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

In sharp contrast, the syllabus in West Bengal schools is all-inclusive as it speaks of our pluralistic values, our international outlook, nationalism and real and actual history, the minister added.

