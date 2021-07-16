Maha: 99.95 percent students pass class 10; online links for result crash

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday declared the results of evaluation for Class 10 which recorded a passing percentage of 99.95 per cent, the highest-ever in its history.

But many parents and students had hard time checking the results online as the web links did not open. Education minister Varsha Gaikwad apologized for the inconvenience and said an inquiry will be conducted. No examination had been held for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) (Class 10) this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the marks were calculated based on the internal assessment of students' performance, an official said.

''This year, the evaluation was done based on the internal assessment scores, which schools sent to the board. While a total of 15,75,806 fresh students had registered, the board received marks of 15,75,752 students, of which 15,74,994 have passed. The passing percentage is 99.95, which is 4.65 per cent more than last year,'' board chairman Dinkar Patil said.

At least 82,802 students, who repeated the class, registered for the evaluation this year, and of these 74,618 or 90.25 per cent passed, the official said, adding that 957 students scored 100 per cent marks in the evaluation.

According to the board, out of the nine divisions in the state, Konkan division recorded 100 per cent passing percentage, while Nagpur registered the lowest passing percentage of 99.84. The passing percentage among girls was 99.96, while 99.94 per cent of boys and 97.84 per cent of differently-abled students passed the evaluation.

The MSBSHSE will be conducting a CET for admissions to the first year of junior college (FYJC), the official said.

''Exam forms for CET for FYJC admissions will be made available on July 19. Students have to indicate if they wish to give CET or not. It is optional for all. Tentatively, the CET will be conducted on August 21, but details regarding that will be declared soon,'' Patil said. Several parents and students complained about the inaccessibility of the links provided by the board to check the SSC results online.

Education minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted, ''We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the SSC result link being inaccessible due to a technical issue. I have ordered a full inquiry into the incident. Strict action will be taken against all those responsible to ensure that such incidents don't recur.

