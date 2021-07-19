Left Menu

1,04,946 Doubtful voters in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:45 IST
There are altogether 1,04,946 Doubtful (D) voters currently in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

According to data available from the Election department, the number of `Doubtful voters have declined this year from 1,10,037 in 2020, the Chief Minister said in reply to a question by AIUDF MLA Rafikul Islam in the state legislative assembly here.

The number of cases still pending WITH the Foreigners Tribunals stands at 90,810 while a total of 1,36,386 cases have been disposed off. These include contested judgements, ex-parte judgements as also due to deaths, he said.

The number of cases disposed off following contest were 59,514 while 32,110 were decided ex-parte, Sarma said.

The highest number of 15,103 pending cases is in Dhubri, followed by 14,363 in Barpeta, 14,214 in Sonitpur, 13,070 in Udalguri and 10,499 in Nagaon.

The Chief Minister said that the D-voter tag has been removed from the names of those who have been proven to be Indian citizens.

