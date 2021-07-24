[CBSE Term-wise Syllabus 2021-22 For Class 10 & 12 Release] Term1 MCQ Question Banks Launched!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised syllabus for the Class X and XII Board examinations for the 2022 exams. The special assessment scheme has been designed in such a way that the learning experience and growth of students is not impeded due to the pandemic.

The structure of the assessment ensures that there is adequate flexibility to create a fair evaluation system. The syllabus has been rationalized and divided into two terms, with approximately 50% syllabus across each term. This has been done keeping in mind the interconnectivity of concepts and topics. For Class X, the assessment would include three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio, and practical work/ speaking listening activities/ project. The Term 1 examinations will be conducted between November-December 2021. The examination will be of 90 minutes duration, and the question paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type.

The term I will only cover the rationalized syllabus of the 1st term. At the end of the second term, the year-end or Term II examinations will be conducted based only on the rationalized syllabus of Term II at external examination centres. The exam will be held around March-April 2022, will be of 2 hours duration, and have case-based, situation-based questions, open-ended, short answer, and long answer type questions. The Board is planning an alternative in case the situation is not feasible for students to appear at exam centres. In that case, a 90-minute MCQ-based exam will be conducted at the end of Term II as well. Marks of both Terms I and II will contribute to the final overall score. Keeping in mind the need for an updated resource that caters to the revised assessment policy, Oswaal Books has launched the CBSE MCQs chapter-wise Question Bank 2021-22 for Term I & II, Class 10, for the 2021-22 Exam. This book is based on the Special Assessment Scheme introduced by the Board on July 5, 2021.

The book can be pre-ordered and will be available by mid-August. This book has all the features that are required to help students ace their board exams in light of the revised assessment. It helps students adapt and prepare for the revised examination pedagogy and be confident in their preparation. The book is available for Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Hindi A. Some salient features of the book are: Practice all the latest typologies of MCQs: One of the USPs of this book is the sheer diversity of the question types. This book features stand-alone MCQs, MCQs based on assertion-reason, and case-based MCQs. All these are specified by the Board in the revised assessment policy, and practicing with the help of this book will ensure that students become more and more adept at tackling these types of questions.

Latest updates: This book is based on the Special Assessment Scheme introduced by the Board on July 5, 2021, and also features questions from the official CBSE Question Bank released in April 2021, making it truly updated. In these current circumstances, it is important that students continue their preparation with current and updated resources. Practicing with outdated resources can jeopardize their preparation and affect their examination scores. Rigorous practice: The book also features CBSE MCQ Question Banks and includes answers with explanations. It also has Unit-wise Periodic Tests for practice. All these features ensure that students get rigorous practice in every question type and be more confident while attempting these questions in the examinations.

Conclusion The revised assessment policy is extremely timely and helpful for students to cope with the changes and realign their examination strategy in times of the pandemic. It will help students bifurcate their preparation into two phases and prepare accordingly. The Oswaal Question Bank has been released quite ahead of time, and purchasing this book will help students orient their preparation towards learning outcomes, conceptual understanding, and problem-solving.

