Odisha allows medical colleges to restart classes on campus

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-07-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 23:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government on Wednesday decided to restart classes at the medical colleges in the state, officials said.

Colleges imparting training in nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy and occupational therapy, public health and other institutions offering paramedical and allied medical science courses will also reopen soon, they said.

The state government also issued a slew of guidelines for reopening of such institutes, they said.

While the theory classes are to be continued online, the authorities are allowed to conduct practical/clinical classes and examinations in groups at 50 per cent capacity.

The students must submit written permission from their parents or guardians to attend such sessions, officials said.

The institution shall make provision for screening of the students for COVID symptoms, they said.

Students must adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviors - use masks, wash hands and avoid crowded places, they added.

Fully Vaccinated and unvaccinated/ partially vaccinated students should be segregated, the guidelines said, adding that the institutions should start vaccination drives for students and college staff in coordination with the local health authorities.

The administrative office will remain open on all working days as per the government guidelines, it said.

