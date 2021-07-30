COVID-19: J'khand allows schools to conduct 1X-XII classes;extends lockdown-like curbs

The Jharkhand government on Friday permitted schools to conduct classes for students from STD IX to XII with some conditions while extending the lockdown-like restrictions till further order, an official said. However, the classes will be held for only four hours till 12 and parents' permission will be mandatory for students to attend the classes while online classes will continue. This is the ninth time that the COVID-related restrictive measures, first imposed in the state on April 22 for a week, were extended. ''We are making efforts that life returns to normalcy in Jharkhand. We have eased curbs after a long time. We are vigilant. ... Though the government has given concessions but we should be ready to make the state safe. Please use mask and maintain social distancing,'' Chief Minister Hemant Soren said after the meeting. ''The provisions related to observance of the Health Safety Week in the context of COVID-19 shall stand extended till further orders...However, schools can conduct classes for students from STD IX-XII but classes will be held for only four hours till 12 noon and permission of parents will be mandatory ,'' a state government spokesperson said. Colleges have also been permitted to hold classes for final year students of UG and PG but online classes will also continue and only those students will be allowed who have taken at least one jab of the COVID-19, the offical said. Likewise, ITIs and polytechnics in the state will be allowed to open in addition to coaching institutes for students above 18 years but at least one coronavirus jab will be mandatory for students and teachers. Schools have been asked to utilise only 50 per cent of the room's space. All teachers and non-teaching staff will be present in all schools and colleges. Other educational institutions will remain closed.It has allowed conduct of examination by the state government / Government of India institutions. National level examinations have also allowed in addition to UG and PG final year examinations.All shops in all districts will be able to open till 8 pm. The official said that restaurants and bars will be open till 10 pm while all government and private offices will be able to open with 100% human resource. All shops barring vegetable-fruit grocery/restaurant/bar, eatables and essential services will remain closed from 8 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Monday. Cinema halls, bars, multiplexes, restaurants will be able to open with 50 per cent capacity in the state, a statement from the state government said adding that clubs will be able to open.The statement said Anganwadi centers will remain closed but food items will be provided to the beneficiaries at home. It said gathering of more than 100 persons in open space will be banned and there will be a restriction on the gathering of more than 50 per cent capacity or 100 persons, whichever is less, in a closed space. ''Religious places will remain closed for devotees. The ban on processions will continue. Interstate bus transport will be allowed. The ban on fair and exhibition will continue. Swimming pools will remain closed,'' it said. Now E-pass will not be necessary to come to Jharkhand from other state or to go from Jharkhand to other state. Wearing masks in public places and maintaining social distancing will be mandatory, the statement said, adding that violating the norms will attract penal action under the Disaster Management Act Jharkhand's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 3,47,105 Friday, while the state's death toll is 5126. There are 259 active case load in the state so far.