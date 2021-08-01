95 per cent Odisha Plus-II exams declared passed

Around 95 per cent of the candidates were declared passed in the Plus-II Science and Commerce examinations, the results of which were announced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha on Saturday and girls outperformed boys. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that marks have been allotted according to an alternative assessment scheme, as the examinations could not be held due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The results were published by Dash at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar.

Advertisement

The percentage of pass in the science stream is 95.15 per cent, while 94.96 per cent of the commerce students cleared the examination, the SME Department said.

The pass percentage of boys and girls are 94.46 and 96.03 per cent respectively in the science stream, while it is 94.39 and 95.97 per cent in commerce, the department said. Regarding the publication of the art results, Dash said the government has sought more time from the Supreme Court, which had directed that the results should be declared by July 31.

As many as 89,951 science students have passed the Annual Higher Secondary Exam, 2021, out of which 2,278 have secured more than 90 per cent marks, the department said.

In commerce, 23,292 students have passed the exam, in which 149 students have secured more than 90-per-cent marks, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)