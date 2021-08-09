NCGG collaborates with IIM Indore for developing finest practices in public administration

The National Center for Good Governance (NCGG) and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here inked an MoU on Monday, aimed at reforming public administration in the country in view of the changing public sector scenario.

This collaboration emphasises on helping the Indian government adapt the finest practices in public administration, good governance and help the states in upgrading their Good Governance Index, a release issued by the IIM said.

Advertisement

New Delhi-based NCGG is an autonomous body of the department of administrative reforms and public grievances.

The MoU was virtually inked by the NCGG Director General V Shriniwas and IIM-Indore Director Himanshu Rai for a period of three years, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)