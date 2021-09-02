Left Menu

Case against school headmaster for bribe demand

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-09-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 00:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a criminal case against a school headmaster in Thane for allegedly demanding Rs 50,000 from a female teacher for getting her date of appointment corrected in her service records, the ACB said on Wednesday.

An ACB release said an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered on Tuesday against the headmaster, Shantaram Patil, at the Mahatma Phule Police station in Kalyan.

Patil is the headmaster of a school in Ulhasnagar.

The ACB said there was an error in the joining date of the complainant, employed with another school in Bhiwandi town, and she wanted it corrected.

Patil promised to get her work done from the education department of the Thane Zilla parishad, but demanded Rs 50,000 to complete the task last month, the release said.

The woman approached the ACB Thane unit and its officials, after a probe, found that the headmaster had in fact made the bribe demand and registered the offence against him, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

