Police detain miscreants in Kashmir Valley as precautionary measure

The situation across Kashmir remained peaceful on Saturday following the death of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, even as several miscreants were taken into preventive detention to maintain law and order, police said.

Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar has appealed to the general public not to pay any heed to the rumours being maliciously spread by anti-national elements, especially across the border, with an objective to disturb the prevalent peaceful atmosphere in the valley.

''Today, the situation across Kashmir valley remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere except one minor pelting in Narkara area of Budgam,'' a police spokesperson said.

He said several preventive measures have been taken to maintain law and order situations, including preventive arrests of dozens of miscreants so far.

Several social media platforms, including Kashmir Media Service running from Pakistan, have been trying to spread fake news and videos to instigate miscreants to disturb situations, the spokesperson said.

Even a few local media persons and channels have been found spreading fake news, he said.

The spokesperson said the police are observing it, maintaining evidence and appropriate actions shall be taken against them.

''Such elements are advised not to spread fake news without consulting law enforcement agencies. Moreover, all the police and security forces personnel have been sensitised regarding facilitating students appearing in different examinations,'' he said.

Meanwhile, restrictions continued in most parts of Kashmir valley for the third day on Saturday as a precautionary measure.

The restrictions were in place in Downtown (old city) and in Hyderpora area of the city, the native area of Geelani. The roads leading to Geelani's residence here remained sealed as barricades were put up along the roads to stop the movement of people, the officials said.

Security forces were deployed in strength in the city and elsewhere to maintain law and order, they added.

Internet services and mobile telephony services across all operators were restored last night after remaining suspended for two days. However, internet services on mobile devices were suspended again on Saturday morning.

The spokesperson said traffic was seen plying normally and most of the shops remained open in various parts of the valley.

