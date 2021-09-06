Left Menu

Hurriyat faction led by Mirwaiz condemns FIR over draping of Geelani's body in Pak flag

After such harshness the authorities are now harassing the family with FIRs and threats of arrests, it claimed.The Hurriyat said the people of Kashmir stand with Geelanis family in this hour of grief and injustice.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-09-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 15:01 IST
Hurriyat faction led by Mirwaiz condemns FIR over draping of Geelani's body in Pak flag
Image Credit: Twitter (@MirwaizKashmir)
  • Country:
  • India

The Hurriyat Conference faction led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday condemned the filing of an FIR over the draping of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body in a Pakistani flag following his death last week.

The police registered the FIR against unnamed people under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code over the draping of Geelani's body in a Pakistani flag and the alleged raising of ''anti-national'' slogans after his death.

However, as the police moved in to take over the body, the late separatist leader's aides removed the flag, officials had said earlier.

Geelani died on Wednesday night at his residence here after a prolonged illness. The body was laid to rest at a graveyard in a nearby mosque.

In a statement, the Hurriyat said it denounced the filing of the FIR against Geelani's family.

''The details shared by Geelani's son in media that the authorities took the body of the 92-year-old leader into their custody, and buried it on their own without the knowledge and participation of the family is appalling and painful to hear,'' the amalgam said.

''It is so tragically inhuman when a family is denied the basic right of burial of their loved one and one can only imagine what the family must have gone through. After such harshness the authorities are now harassing the family with FIRs and threats of arrests,'' it claimed.

The Hurriyat said the people of Kashmir stand with Geelani's family ''in this hour of grief and injustice''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021