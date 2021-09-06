Left Menu

Physical classes resume for vaccinated final year students in Assam

Physical classes for final year students of higher secondary, undergraduate and post-graduate courses in general and technical institutes resumed in Assam from Monday, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.However, only vaccinated students are allowed to attend offline classes.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-09-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:12 IST
Physical classes resume for vaccinated final year students in Assam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Physical classes for final year students of higher secondary, undergraduate, and post-graduate courses in general and technical institutes resumed in Assam from Monday, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

However, only vaccinated students are allowed to attend offline classes. Government and private educational institutions were closed since mid-April when the second wave of COVID-19 had hit the state.

"The classes have to be conducted in strict adherence to the SOP (standard operating procedure) issued by our department, which was framed based on the guidelines of the health department for reopening of classes," Pegu told reporters.

He said it is the health department's prerogative to allow the opening of physical classes, depending on the COVID-19 situation.

On reopening of lower classes, Pegu said nothing has been decided yet and a close watch is being kept on the situation.

As per the SOP issued by the education department earlier, only students above 18 years of age who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to attend physical classes. Teaching as well as non-teaching staff will have to be fully vaccinated to attend duties.

Hostel facilities will open for only those students whose physical classes have resumed but all boarders will have to be vaccinated, as per the SOP.

Online mode of teaching will continue for students who prefer not to attend physical classes as attendance in physical classes is not mandatory.

Other guidelines like COVID appropriate behavior and regular sanitation of premises have also been included in the SOP.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 4,999, as per a bulletin of the National Health Mission, Assam, issued on Sunday evening.

Altogether 5,91,980 coronavirus cases have been detected in the state so far. The recovery rate is 97.97 percent and the death rate is 0.96 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021