PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 09:44 IST
Postpone NEET exam, let students have fair chance: Rahul to govt
Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called for the postponement of the NEET examination and alleged that the government is ''blind'' to students' distress.

The former Congress chief also urged the government to let the students ''have a fair chance'' in the exams.

Gandhi's remarks come a day after the Supreme Court refused to defer the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination scheduled for September 12, saying it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be ''very unfair'' to reschedule it.

The advocate for the petitioners argued that the medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2021 be deferred as many other examinations are scheduled around September 12.

''GOI is blind to students' distress. Postpone NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance,'' Gandhi tweeted.

