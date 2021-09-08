Left Menu

Guj govt cancels notification asking primary teachers to work for 8 hours

Teachers can continue to work for that much time which is needed to finish their work satisfactorily, state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasamatold reporters in Gandhinagar after attending the meeting.Had the order been implemented, teachers working in government primary schools would have ended up working around two hours extra than the usual working hours.Various unions representing teachers had opposed the increase in working hours and asked the government to consider withdrawing the notification.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-09-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 14:59 IST
Guj govt cancels notification asking primary teachers to work for 8 hours
  • Country:
  • India

Following an uproar, the Gujarat government on Wednesday cancelled a notification, issued recently, asking primary school teachers to work for eight hours every day as mandated under the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009.

The notification issued earlier this month by the Director of Primary Education stated that primary school teachers will have to work for eight hours from Monday to Friday and for five hours on Saturdays.

The notification cited an RTE Act rule which says that primary school teachers are required to work for 45 hours a week.

The decision to cancel the notification was taken at the Gujarat cabinet meeting.

''During the cabinet meeting, the state government has decided to cancel the notification issued by the Director of Primary Education. Teachers can continue to work for that much time which is needed to finish their work satisfactorily,'' state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasamatold reporters in Gandhinagar after attending the meeting.

Had the order been implemented, teachers working in government primary schools would have ended up working around two hours extra than the usual working hours.

Various unions representing teachers had opposed the increase in working hours and asked the government to consider withdrawing the notification. The opposition Congress had also demanded that the order be rolled back.

''We had made a representation to the state government to roll back this notification. This was an issue of the self-respect of two lakh primary teachers. I am glad that the government has decided to withdraw this notification'' said Ghanshyam Patel, state president, Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021