QS I-GAUGE holds a virtual awards ceremony to celebrate the Indian education sector, unveils rating certificates of 44 institutions

India, 10th September 2021: QS I-GAUGE, a specialist in rating colleges, universities, and schools in India, held a virtual awards ceremony on 6th September 2021 to unveil the rating certificates to 44 Indian institutions. The QS I-GAUGE ratings for Indian colleges, universities and schools is an independent industry research that correlate the dynamic nature of Indian education system to the best practices and international standards followed by national and global counterparts.

QS I-GAUGE’s virtual award ceremony was graced by dignitaries and prominent personalities from the education field. The chief guest of the ceremony was Shri Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) & the Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee for Education, Women, Children and Youth & Sports. The guest of honour for the award ceremony was Shri Anurag Tripathi, the Secretary of CBSE and a senior bureaucrat. The award ceremony was live streamed to an audience comprising the academia, faculty, and their students.

Speaking on this occasion, Shri Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) & the Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee for Education, Women, Children and Youth & Sports said, “Let us all work towards making India the global hub of higher education.” He congratulated all the institutions awarded by QS I-GAUGE. He emphasised that the in-depth quality assessment that QS I-GAUGE ratings provide can offer key insights to institutions and aid them in their quest for quality and excellence.

He advised higher education institutions to attract international students and urged them to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) and derive its benefits. He made a specific mention for school leaders to ensure emotional health and psychological wellness of the children; and suggested an increase in the use of advanced technology in teaching to support learning in these challenging times.

Shri Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, CBSE said, “It is easy to score marks but not easy to develop skills and competencies. Our schools must come out of rote learning and concentrate on building skills and competencies”. He emphasised upon the need to incorporate experiential learning and focus strongly on skill development; and echoed the importance of NEP implementation. He also urged school principals and heads of institutions to be innovative in their approach and review the pedagogy from the NEP framework.

He recognised and appreciated the efforts of teachers in keeping young students engaged virtually amidst the pandemic and said, “the entire country is watching teachers deliver classes virtually; earlier they were stuck to the four walls of a classroom’’. He also congratulated QS I-GAUGE for their initiative to rate schools.

Dr Ashwin Fernandes, CEO, QS I-GAUGE said "I congratulate all the institutions awarded with our rating certificates. Quality is one of the key aspects in the professional journey of educational institutions in India as they have the ability to uncover several areas for further enhancement. I am very pleased to see some of the best colleges, universities and schools in India taking this initiative of self-assessment for continuous improvement." QS I-GAUGE is an independent private-sector initiative that specialise in rating colleges, universities, and schools. It brings together the global expertise, experience, and reputation of UK based (QS) Quacquarelli Symonds, along with deep local knowledge of luminaries from Indian education. The hallmark of QS I-GAUGE methodology is that it is evidence-driven, transparent, and holistic.

