BJP believes in taking every section together: UP DyCM Dinesh Sharma

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-09-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 21:30 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday said his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes in taking everyone together, as he participated in a 'prabuddh sammelan' (meeting of intellectuals) in Greater Noida on Sunday.

Sharma's programme date coincided with a separate public outreach event held by BJP's UP vice president Arvind Kumar Sharma at some distance in Noida.

Flanked by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, the deputy CM attended a programme organised by a teachers' group in Greater Noida, after he reached the venue from Delhi with brief meetings with party office-bearers on the way.

''Participated in the 'prabuddh sammellan' organised by the BJP in Gautam Buddh University in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The BJP is a party that believes in taking along every section of the society. The party first has earlier held meetings with farmers, then the OBC group and now with the 'prabuddh' section of the society,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, Sharma, a member of the Legislative Council (MLC), said education, teachers and students are a priority section for the BJP-led government.

Prior to the Greater Noida visit, Sharma met some BJP leaders, including Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, at the UP Sadan in Delhi, where he would be staying on Sunday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

