Left Menu

Amazon eyes 125K more hires, $18+ per hour average salary

Amazon wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers and said Tuesday that it is paying new hires an average of 18 an hour in a tight job market as more people shop online.The company is also offering pay sign-on bonuses of 3,000 in some parts of the country.Competition for hourly workers has become fierce, and many companies are offering higher pay, sign-on bonuses and other incentives.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 18:09 IST
Amazon eyes 125K more hires, $18+ per hour average salary
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amazon wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers and said Tuesday that it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour in a tight job market as more people shop online.

The company is also offering pay sign-on bonuses of $3,000 in some parts of the country.

Competition for hourly workers has become fierce, and many companies are offering higher pay, sign-on bonuses, and other incentives. Last week, package delivery company UPS promised to hand out job offers in 30 minutes after candidates apply for many of the 100,000-holiday workers it plans to hire.

Amazon has been doing more to lure workers, too. Last week it said it will start to pay full college tuition for hourly workers starting next year. More people have shifted from stores to online shopping over the past year during the pandemic, and retailers have adjusted hiring to accommodate those patterns. Amazon, the nation's second-largest private employer, hired 500,000 people last year alone. The company said Tuesday that it has opened more than 250 new delivery facilities this year, including warehouses and airport hubs, and plans to open 100 more facilities this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021