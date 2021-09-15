Police observer appointed for Bhabanipur constituency

The Election Commission has appointed senior IPS officer Nirmal Kumar Azad, a 1994 batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, as a police observer for Bhabanipur assembly constituency where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting a by-election, an official said on Wednesday. The by-poll will be held on September 30 along with the elections to two seats in Murshidabad district - Samserganj and Jangipur - where polling was countermanded during the eight-phase assembly elections conducted earlier this year due to death of candidates.

The EC has also appointed two senior IAS officers G Prakash and S Chockalingam as general observers for Samserganj and Jangipur respectively, the official said.

Prakash and Chockalingam were IAS officers of 2000 and 1996 batches of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra cadres respectively.

Votes will be counted in the three seats on October 3.

