Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR and Spain's Mondragon University Ink Memorandum of Understanding

To offer student internship opportunities in Spain Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India – Business Wire India Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, and Mondragon University, Spain, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), by which the two institutions will pursue symbiotic opportunities in study, exchange, and collaborative programs, involving students, faculty, and research.

Among the multiple areas of collaboration, ‘industry exchange’ will allow students of both institutions to take up internship opportunities in India and Spain. Some of the other areas include: exchange of students and faculty, joint research in science & technology, participation in short programs, seminars, conferences, etc.

Dr. Partha Chatterjee, Professor & Head, Department of Economics, who led the initiative from Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, said: “Creating international opportunities for students within their program of study is important as it provides them exposure to diverse perspectives, ideas, pedagogy as well as culture. Through this collaboration with Mondragon University we aim to not only do that, but go a step further in enabling students to interact with the industry in another country through international internships. This will give students invaluable insights into working life elsewhere and make them better global citizens.” Dr. Vicente Atxa Uribe, Director of Mondragon University, said: “We’re delighted to partner with the Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, one of India’s leading universities, highly regarded for its multidisciplinary, research-focused, and student-centric approach towards education. Through this partnership, we will offer students from both institutions a comprehensive learning experience by leveraging the best academic practices along with great research capabilities offered by both the institutions.” Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, has partnerships with nearly 20 universities outside of India, all designed to enable global opportunities for students and faculty, and for meaningful collaborations in research.

About Shiv Nadar University, National Capital Region (NCR) Shiv Nadar University is a student-centric, multidisciplinary and research-focused University offering a wide range of academic programs at the Undergraduate, Master's and Doctoral levels. The University was set up in 2011 by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established by Mr. Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL. The University is in the quest to become a globally acclaimed center for learning and innovation in the fields of Engineering, Natural Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, and Management. The core of the University consists of a select, world-class faculty with doctoral and postdoctoral experiences from ranked universities all over the world.

Shiv Nadar University has been recognized as one of the ten private ‘Institutions of Eminence’ by the Government. In the NIRF (Government’s National Institutional Ranking Framework), the University has been the youngest institution in the 'top 100' Overall list, and its score has been rising steadily. In NIRF-2020, it ranked 56 in the 'University' category. Shiv Nadar University has been accredited with Grade ‘A’ by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council), valid for a period of five years from 26 November 2019. It is also among a select group of green-field institutions in the country which were awarded the prestigious Atal Incubation Center grant by the NITI Aayog, Government of India, in the very first round in 2017.

About Shiv Nadar Foundation Established in 1994, by Shiv Nadar, Founder, HCL - a US$ 10 billion leading global technology enterprise, the Foundation is committed to the creation of a more equitable, merit-based society by empowering individuals through transformational education, and to bridge the socio-economic divide. Over the last 27 years the Foundation, has directly touched the lives of over 30,000 alumni and students through its marquee institutions in literacy, K12 and higher education. Today, the Foundation has a community of over 100,000 constituents, which includes not only globally dispersed alumni and students but also faculty members, corporate executives, and extended families.

The Foundation has invested ~$1bn in its six landmark institutions and initiatives across education and art. Currently over 12,600 students and over 2,000 faculty members are part of the Foundation along with around 19,000 strong globally dispersed alumni community.

The Foundation’s students have gone to study at some of the best institutions globally including the Ivy League in the US and top universities in other countries including Australia, Singapore, China and UK. Students are also working across major corporations, including Goldman Sachs, Honda, HP, Schindler, and several others both in India and across other geographies. Faculty across the Foundation institutions are drawn from the best Indian and international universities, with a strong focus on research and innovation.

The Shiv Nadar Foundation pursues the philosophy of 'Creative Philanthropy'. It is a powerful model which envisages creation of institutions that are built to last and continue to impact future generations. It is an approach that allows sustained institutionalized philanthropy for long-term, high impact, socio-economic transformation.

