Business briefs 4

Book-now-pay-later fintech Paytail on Thursday announced a USD 1.5 million fundraise from Cholamandalam and other angel investors.

Funds raised through the seed round will be utilised for product enhancement and hiring, as per an official statement.

* * * Politicians decide to split directorships in Mumbai District Co-operative Bank among themselves * Politicians affiliated to different parties on Thursday decided to split directorships in the Mumbai District Co-operative Bank among themselves in such a way that there is no necessity for an election to the top decision-making body at the lender.

BJP's Pravin Darekar and Prasad Lad, Shivajirao Nalawade and Siddharth Kamble of NCP, Smil Raut and Abhishek Ghosalkar of Shiv Sena and Congress' Sandip Ghandat have decided to split the 21 directors' posts among themselves at a meeting in central Mumbai's Dadar, as per an official statement.

* * * HDFC Bank, Central Square Foundation to support Foundational Literacy programmes in 5 states * HDFC Bank and Central Square Foundation (CSF) on Thursday announced a partnership to support Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programmes in Assam, Punjab, Telangana, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

Both partners will work with respective state governments to improve FLN outcomes in these five states to achieve the vision outlined by the National Education Policy 2020, as per an official statement.

