Left Menu

Business briefs 4

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 22:38 IST
Business briefs 4
  • Country:
  • India

Book-now-pay-later fintech Paytail on Thursday announced a USD 1.5 million fundraise from Cholamandalam and other angel investors.

Funds raised through the seed round will be utilised for product enhancement and hiring, as per an official statement.

* * * Politicians decide to split directorships in Mumbai District Co-operative Bank among themselves * Politicians affiliated to different parties on Thursday decided to split directorships in the Mumbai District Co-operative Bank among themselves in such a way that there is no necessity for an election to the top decision-making body at the lender.

BJP's Pravin Darekar and Prasad Lad, Shivajirao Nalawade and Siddharth Kamble of NCP, Smil Raut and Abhishek Ghosalkar of Shiv Sena and Congress' Sandip Ghandat have decided to split the 21 directors' posts among themselves at a meeting in central Mumbai's Dadar, as per an official statement.

* * * HDFC Bank, Central Square Foundation to support Foundational Literacy programmes in 5 states * HDFC Bank and Central Square Foundation (CSF) on Thursday announced a partnership to support Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programmes in Assam, Punjab, Telangana, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

Both partners will work with respective state governments to improve FLN outcomes in these five states to achieve the vision outlined by the National Education Policy 2020, as per an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021