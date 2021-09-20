Left Menu

Rajasthan: Seven schemes to be added in state flagship programme

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-09-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 21:44 IST
The Rajasthan government on Monday decided to add seven schemes of five different departments, including 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana' related to skill development and employment for the youth, in the list of major flagship programmes of the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal of the Planning Department in this regard.

According to an official statement, 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana' run by the Department of Skills, Employment and Entrepreneurship, 'Kalibai Bhil Medhavi Chhatra Scooty Scheme' and 'Devnarayan Chhatra Scooty Scheme' of the Department of Higher Education, 'Indira Rasping Yojna' of the Local Self Government Department, 'Indira Gandhi Urban Credit Card Scheme', 'Ghar-Ghar Aushadhi Yojana' run by Forest Department and 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Mitra Urja Yojana' run by Energy Department will be included in the state flagship programme.

Gehlot has also given its approval to change the name of 'Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Health Insurance Scheme' of the Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare to 'Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana'.

