Adopting integrated approach helps in diverse capacity building: MoS Personnel Jitendra Singh

Adopting an integrated approach helps in diverse capacity building, and the accessibility to knowledge, due to technology, has now become easier which has helped professionals as well as sectors grow, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

In his interaction with trainees of the advanced management programme in public policy (AMPPP) at the Indian School of Business, Mohali/Hyderabad, he said there has now been a realisation of the advantage of an integrated approach, both in training and administration.

Singh said that adopting an integrated approach also helps one in diverse capacity building, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Talking about 'Mission Karmayogi' and its aspects, he said that the mission, brought out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has hi-tech modules which train officers or students continuously.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said that in the current regime, many of the prevalent taboos of the past have been done away with and new avenues thrown open for various sectors like space and atomic energy.

As a result, today India has shown the world how to use atomic energy in development sectors, he said.

The Union minister cited a number of examples where he emphasised that accessibility to knowledge, due to technology, has now become easier and that has helped professionals as well as sectors grow, the statement said.

The advanced management programme in public policy (AMPPP) is one of the five long-term domestic programmes conducted by the training division of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT).

The AMPPP conducted at the Indian School of Business-Hyderabad/Mohali (ISB-H/M) is partly on-campus and partly at the worksite itself.

Unlike other long-term domestic programmes of the DoPT, which have full time components of institutional attachment as well as international exposure (of two weeks duration) embedded in them, the AMPPP was conceptualised as an officer-friendly domestic training programme on public policy without any international component, the statement said.

The programme is open to officers of all-India services (IAS, IPS and IFoS), central civil services (group 'A'), faculty members of state administrative training institutes (ATIs) and also officers of the state civil services (group 'A'), it said.

The course builds competencies in public policy, economics, corporate finance and global financial markets, technology and society, gender and development, ethics in public policy, and public-private partnership, the statement said.

Five batches of the programme have already been completed, and the sixth batch is underway, which is being attended by 14 participants, it added.

