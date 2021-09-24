Japan PM contenders support Taiwan's trade pact application

Candidates to become Japan's next prime minister all said on Friday that they supported Taiwan's application to join a trans-Pacific trade pact, echoing Japanese officials' remarks about Taiwan's shared values like democracy.

In a debate on Friday, Fumio Kishida, one of the candidates, "welcomed" Taiwan's application, and Taro Kono, his contender, said he also supported Taiwan's participation in World Health Organization.

