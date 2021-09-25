BSF jawans' Jammu-Dandi cycle rally reaches Ahmedabad

A cycle rally comprising around 100 Border Security Force (BSF) jawans that set off last month from Jammu on Saturday reached Ahmedabad, where they are scheduled to take part in a host of programs before proceeding to Dandi in south Gujarat.

The BSF jawans' cycle rally - Freedom Cyclathon 2021 - which was flagged off on August 15 from Jammu, will end at Dandi on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The participants were received in Ahmedabad, where they will make a halt and participate in a cultural program and other events before leaving for Dandi on September 27, said Dr. Prakash Kurmi of Shivam Charitable Trust.

The jawans are spreading positive messages of Fit India, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, among others, to inspire everybody, and they will inspire citizens by their presence in different programs, he said. They will visit Kankaria Lake, Swaminarayan Temple, and Modern School at Maninagar in the city, and also take part in a tree plantation drive as well as yoga and medical checkup camps, he said.

Before reaching Ahmedabad, they were accorded a grand welcome in Unjha in the Mehsana district, where flower petals were showered on them. The cyclists have covered Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan before reaching Gujarat. The participants will cover a 1,993 km distance during the 49-day cyclathon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)