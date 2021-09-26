Union minister Tudu conducts day-long tour of far-flung Paddar in J-K's Kishtwar

Union minister Bishweswar Tudu on Sunday conducted a day-long tour of the far-flung Paddar in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir and assured people that the central government is bound for the development of the union territory. Tudu, the Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, reached Kishtwar on Saturday on a three-day tour as part of the Union government's public outreach programme. ''The central government is bound for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and is extending every possible help to the people of the union territory,'' the minister said. He, however, said people have to wait and feel the difference in developmental scenarios on the ground level.

During the tour, the minister inaugurated the New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) building at Sohal constructed at a cost of Rs 171.45 lakh and Tourism Facilitation Centre at Gulabgarh of Sub-Division Paddar, which was completed at a cost of Rs 244.08 lakh, besides chairing a public grievance redressal camp there, an official spokesperson said.

Tudu also held an interactive meeting with Panchayati Raj Institution members, senior citizens, Himalayan Buddhist Society and political parties. He also met self-help groups and the youth club members at the Block Development Officer's office in Gulabgarh.

He congratulated the people of Paddar and said the NTPHC will add to the medical relief of Sohal and adjoining areas, and the TFC will cater to the needs of tourists and pilgrims at Gulabgarh base camp for annual Machail Mata Yatra.

Enroute, he also visited the Dul Hasti HEP and reviewed the outlay plan, besides taking stock of daily activities and power generation capacity of the plant, the spokesperson said.

