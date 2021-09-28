Left Menu

IPL: KKR restrict Capitals to 127 for 9

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 28-09-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 17:26 IST
IPL: KKR restrict Capitals to 127 for 9
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Invited to bat, Delhi Capitals scored 127 for nine against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Skipper Rishabh Pant played a patient knock of 39 runs for the Capitals while Steve Smith, who replaced Prithvi Shaw, also contributed 39 runs.

Lockie Feguson, Sunil Narine, and Venkatesh Iyer claimed two wickets apiece for KKR. Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 127 for 9 in 20 overs (R Pant 39, S Smith 39; L Ferguson 2/10, S Narine 2/18, V Iyer 2/28).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021