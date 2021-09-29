Catalyst PR Bags Two Prestigious Awards

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Chennai based Catalyst Public Relations Pvt. Ltd., has been recognized with both State & National Awards for its path breaking work in the PR industry. It has bagged the State’s ‘Best PR Agency’ Award from the global media house, the Times of India and the National award ‘Excellence in Digital Sales Channels’ from the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI). The Times of India award is Catalyst PR’s first State Award. It has the distinction of being the only PR agency in Tamil Nadu to be the recipient of The Times of India’s ‘Best PR Agency’ award. The award was received by Mr. Ramkumar Singaram, CEO, Catalyst PR from Actress Simran at the Times Business Awards 2021 event held recently at ITC Grand Chola Hotel, Chennai. The National Award from the PRCI - ‘Excellence in Digital Sales Channels’ of 11th PRCI Excellence Awards, marked a new milestone in Catalyst PR’s journey. It bagged the award for being very active in all social media platforms like FB, LinkedIn, Twitter etc.; for topping the list in domain ranking & google search; for getting featured regularly in social media content portals; for having been listed in more than 150 web directories; for having the highest number of five star rated client reviews in India and for having more than 25000 social media followers; the highest compared to any other PR agency in India. These awards have put its count at 9 National Awards and one State Award, totalling 10. PRCI is the premier body of the PR industry in India with 41 chapters Pan-India. The 11th PRCI Excellence Awards drew participation from over 50+ Companies and it was highly competitive. Catalyst PR was chosen from among these and awarded at PRCI’s 15th Global Communication Conclave event held recently at Panaji, Goa. The award event was a glittering ceremony and the awards were presented by Dr. Govind Goude, Hon'ble Minister for Arts & Culture, Goa in the presence of Shri MSD Bhatta Mishra, ED (HR), NTPC, Shri M B Jayaram, Chairman Emeritus & Chief Mentor, PRCI; Dr. T. Vinaykumar, National President, PRCI and others. Being ecstatic about these recognitions, especially since they have come at a time when the company is celebrating its 25th year anniversary, Mr. Ramkumar Singaram, CEO, Catalyst PR said, “Awards always motivate us to strive further and innovate. We have always believed in going that extra mile to derive PR strategy that is out-of-the-box and delivers phenomenal results. When we work with a client, we spend time on researching their brand and their market and suggest appropriate PR solutions. We always set our benchmark high and have partnered in the growth of our clients. Our ability to quickly adapt to the changes in the market and provide cost-effective solutions is the key to our success.” Catalyst PR, established in 1997 and India’s first 9001:2015 certified PR agency, is a fast-growing PR agency whose penchant for innovation has brought it not just accolades from its peers and clients but also awards. Headquartered at Chennai, with a wide network across India, it had handled many PR campaigns that have generated a great deal of positive publicity for clients. Its client list includes Retail, FMCG, Education, Hospitality, and Medicine to Corporate sectors. It brings together many kinds of PR services under one roof, from drafting press releases, organising press meets and events, editorial services, advertorial services, media monitoring to crisis communication it offers them all. It has played a vital role in helping clients make the next leap in their growth. Image: Ramkumar Singaram, CEO, Catalyst PR receiving the ‘Best PR Agency’ award from Actress Simran at the ‘Times Business Awards 2021’ event held recently at Chennai PWR PWR

