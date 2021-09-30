Left Menu

Only 1 teacher managing 225 students at UP school

PTI | Shamli(Up) | Updated: 30-09-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 12:24 IST
A lone ‘shikhsha mitra’ is in charge of handling 225 children due to lack of teachers at a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, an official has said.

Before the Covid-induced lockdown last year, two teachers were posted at the school in Khanpur village, Umesh Kumar, a member of district panchayat, said Wednesday.

One died while the other has been on leave, said Kumar, who has asked the district magistrate to appoint more teachers.

A ‘Shiksha Mitra’ is a primary school teacher appointed by the Basic Shiksha Parishad (Education Board) of the Uttar Pradesh government, under its Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011.

