Will crackdown on criminals to eliminate gang war: Delhi Police chief

Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana on Thursday assured crackdown on criminals to end gang war in the national capital, and said those operating from jails to execute crimes have been identified and are being booked for criminal conspiracy. Asthana's comments comes days after police sources had revealed that instructions for the entire operation to kill Jitender Gogi inside Rohini courtroom on Friday last week was given on phone by the slain gangster's rival Tillu Tajpuria, lodged inside Mandoli jail. Asked about increasing instances of gang wars in the national capital, the Delhi Police chief said since his joining, a stand has been taken that organised crime should not be taking place in the city and ''those associated with gangs should be busted, and appropriate and tough legal actions should be taken against them.'' He was speaking to reporters at a passing out parade of probationary sub-inspectors at Jharoda Kalan here.

The police chief asserted that his force is committed to eliminate gang war and make the city safer for its citizens.

He said a large number of gangsters have been arrested and most of them are in judicial custody. ''Some of their members are outside jail and they are committing crimes on their (gangsters inside jail) instructions,'' he said.

''On Wednesday, we have arrested four people in connection with the murder which took place few days back in Dwarka. Its a part of that warfare against the gangsters. Very clear instructions have been given to the formations that whenever such things happen, whoever has conspired, whether from the jail or outside, should be identified and booked. ''We have identified few criminals who have been operating from jails and giving directions to commit offences. They have been taken as accused in such cases. We have applied 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) in such cases and investigations are in progress,'' he said. Asthana said all such gangsters who are active in the city or outside like Haryana or Uttar Pradesh, will be taken to task not only by Delhi Police but the police of these states. On Friday, two assailants Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep, dressed as lawyers, entered a crowded Rohini courtroom and shot dead gangster Gogi. However, they were then killed in police retaliatory fire.

Delhi Police sources had said the instructions for the entire operation to kill Gogi was given on phone by the slain gangster's rival Tillu Tajpuriya, lodged in the Mandoli Jail.

Tillu was in touch with his associates via internet calls and was giving them directions on how to execute the plan. ''So we are committed to put a curb on it, to eliminate gang war in the city and make it safer for citizens. It will take sometime but I must assure you that action will go on continuously till we are satisfied that all the gangsters are neutralized and taken care of,'' he said. Asked about mobiles phone being used from Tihar jail, Asthana said, ''We have taken appropriate measure. Some technical measures have been taken and we will be coming out with the measure which we have taken very soon.'' PTI NIT AMP TDS TDS

