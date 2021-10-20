Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:39 IST
Newly constructed East Campus of GGSIPU to be functional this year
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@GGSIPUIndia)
The newly constructed East Campus of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) here will be functional from the current academic session.

The university has created two flagship schools in this campus -- University School of Automation & Robotics (USAR) and University School of Design & Innovation (USDI), a statement said.

Five new bachelor degree programmes will be offered in these schools at the east Delhi campus at Surajmal Vihar.

These include USAR programmes -- B.Tech. in Automation & Robotics (120 Seats), B.Tech. in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (120 Seats), B.Tech. in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (120 Seats), B.Tech. in Industrial Internet of Things (120 Seats) and one B.Des. (120 Seats) programme at USDI.

The campus has a net zero energy design and it has multiple academic blocks, central library and computer centre, lecture theatres, an administrative block, hostels for boys, girls and teachers, residences for faculty members, multilevel car parking and a huge block for sports and cultural activities, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

