Left Menu

Delhi health minister inaugurates 100-bed makeshift Covid hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 18:48 IST
Delhi health minister inaugurates 100-bed makeshift Covid hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated a 100-bed makeshift hospital at Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College and Hospital here on Wednesday.

The makeshift facility, which will have 17 ICU beds and 83 oxygen beds, will help in the fight against Covid and will be made functional very soon, a statement quoted Jain as saying.

The minister also shared plans for the re-development of Tibbia College to make it a state-of-the-art institute.

''Hospitals across the country were running short of beds during the second Covid wave. The Delhi government is making preparations to avoid such problems in the future,'' Jain said. PTI GVS SNE SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021