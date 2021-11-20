Sonowal announces initiatives to promote AYUSH in Arunachal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Saturday announced a slew of initiatives for the promotion of AYUSH in Arunachal Pradesh, including the establishment of an Ayurveda hospital at Pasighat in East Siang district.

Speaking at a function held at the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) at Pasighat, the Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and AYUSH, said that the initiatives are in continuation of the focused approach to develop the AYUSH sector in the Northeast.

The minister announced an investment of Rs 53.72 crore to develop new infrastructure within the NEIAFME campus, an official statement said. "A new Ayurveda College with a student intake of 30 as well as a 60 bedded Ayurveda hospital will be set up inside the NEIAFMR campus here, bringing a direct employment of 86 posts in addition to the existing capacity," Sonowal said. An academic block, a boys hostel, a girls hostel, sports complex are also being planned to be constructed in the near future, he said.

"Folk medicine is the mixture of traditional healing practices and beliefs. In the Northeast, we have a strong culture of folk medicine which have not been preserved scientifically. We are now striving towards preserving as well as enriching this wonderful gift of medicine from the Vedic era that Mother Nature has bestowed upon us," Sonowal said.

Elaborating on the plans for developing the AYUSH sector in the region, the minister said apart from strengthening Ayurveda colleges in the Northeast, important institutes like Regional Raw Drug Repository (RRDR) and Museum, Sophisticated Analytical Instrument Facility (SAIF), State of Art Panchakarma Treatment & Research Centre, and Paramedical Teaching Centre (PTC) are also planned to be set up in the region in due course.

The NEIAFMR is an autonomous National Institute under the Ministry of AYUSH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)