Ukraine strikes leave Russia-held Sevastopol without power, Moscow-installed governor says

Ukraine launched an attack on Sevastopol in Russia-annexed Crimea, resulting in power cuts and the downing of nine drones by Russian defence systems.

Reuters | Power Was Cut Off In Sevastopol In Russiaannexed Crimea After An Attack By Ukraine | Updated: 24-06-2026 07:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 07:16 IST
Ukraine strikes leave Russia-held Sevastopol without power, Moscow-installed governor says
  • Country:
  • Russia

​Power ​was ‌cut ​off in ‌Sevastopol in Russia-annexed Crimea after an ‌attack by Ukraine, ‌Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed ⁠governor ​of ⁠Sevastopol, said on Telegram.

The ⁠defence systems have ​downed nine drones ⁠over the ⁠city, Crimea's ​biggest, he said ⁠earlier on Wednesday.

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