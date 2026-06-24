Ukraine strikes leave Russia-held Sevastopol without power, Moscow-installed governor says

Power Was Cut Off In Sevastopol In Russiaannexed Crimea After An Attack By Ukraine

​Power ​was ‌cut ​off in ‌Sevastopol in Russia-annexed Crimea after an ‌attack by Ukraine, ‌Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed ⁠governor ​of ⁠Sevastopol, said on Telegram.

The ⁠defence systems have ​downed nine drones ⁠over the ⁠city, Crimea's ​biggest, he said ⁠earlier on Wednesday.