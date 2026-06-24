Ukraine strikes leave Russia-held Sevastopol without power, Moscow-installed governor says
Ukraine launched an attack on Sevastopol in Russia-annexed Crimea, resulting in power cuts and the downing of nine drones by Russian defence systems.
- Country:
- Russia
Power was cut off in Sevastopol in Russia-annexed Crimea after an attack by Ukraine, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on Telegram.
The defence systems have downed nine drones over the city, Crimea's biggest, he said earlier on Wednesday.
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