Malaysia launches plan for commercial cargo and passenger drone services by 2030
Malaysia has unveiled a plan to introduce commercial drone services by 2030, with initial limited freight operations set to commence by early next year.
- Country:
- Malaysia
Malaysia launched a plan on Wednesday to offer commercial low-altitude cargo and passenger drone services by 2030, with limited freight operations expected to begin by early next year.
($1 = 4.1490 ringgit)
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