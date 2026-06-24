Malaysia launches plan for commercial cargo and passenger drone services by 2030

Malaysia has unveiled a plan to introduce commercial drone services by 2030, with initial limited freight operations set to commence by early next year.

Reuters | Malaysia Launched A Plan On Wednesday To Offer Commercial Lowaltitude Cargo And Passenger Drone Services By | Updated: 24-06-2026 07:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 07:09 IST
Malaysia launches plan for commercial cargo and passenger drone services by 2030
Malaysia
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia launched a ​plan on Wednesday to offer commercial ​low-altitude cargo and passenger ‌drone services ​by 2030, with limited freight operations expected to begin by early next year.

($1 = ‌4.1490 ringgit)

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