Nehru World School, Ghaziabad Becomes The 1st PASCH Certified School in U.P.

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Nehru World School (NWS) celebrates being honoured as a school within the PASCH network, a cooperative organization of schools around the globe that promote the teaching of German as a foreign language and who are supported by the German Federal Foreign Office. The ceremony took place on 29th November 2021 in the school premises. The official plaque was handed over by Mr. Johannes Hober, Cultural Counsellor of the German Embassy. The event was also graced by Mr. Matthias Stahle, Head Coordinator of the Central Agency of Schools Abroad (ZfA), Dr. Arunabh Singh, Director and Ms. Susan Holmes, Head Teacher.

PASCH is an initiative of the German Federal Foreign Office in cooperation with the Central Agency for Schools Abroad, the Goethe-Institute, the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and the Educational Exchange Service (PAD) of the Secretariat of the Standing Conference of the Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs in the Federal Republic of Germany.

The PASCH stands for “Schools: Partners for the Future” and aims at awakening interest and enthusiasm for Germany, motivating young people to learn German and creating an international network of schools.

NWS is the fifth school across India and the only school from Uttar Pradesh to gain this recognition. “The network has created enhanced opportunities for our students to learn German and engage with German learners around the world,” commented Ms. Holmes.

Ms. Jennifer Schridde, a native German, has also joined NWS as a German teacher through this initiative in September 2021.

“This partnership is a milestone for students and teachers of NWS. I am sure it will lead to several opportunities for students in the future,” stated Dr. Arunabh Singh.

For more information, please visit www.instagram.com/p/CXAxxkQNfbx Image: NWS is the 1st school in UP and 5th school across India to be a DSD PASCH Certified School PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)