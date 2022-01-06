Delhi govt extends application deadline for nursery admissions in private schools

The Delhi government has extended the application deadline for nursery admissions in private schools by two weeks in view of the prevailing Covid situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

The process of nursery admissions in nearly 1,800 private schools across the national capital began from December 15, and the application window was scheduled to close on January 7. ''Keeping in view the prevailing Covid conditions, the last date for filing applications for admission in nursery and entry level classes in private schools of Delhi is being extended for further two weeks,'' Sisodia tweeted. The Directorate of Education (DoE) had last month notified the admission schedule. The admission to entry-level classes for the previous academic session began in February 2021, after a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year, the schedule was in line with previous years.

As per the notified schedule, the first list of selected children will be put up on February 4. This will be followed by a second list on February 21 and a subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 15. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31.

