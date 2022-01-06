Delhi govt extends application deadline for nursery admissions in private schools
Keeping in view the prevailing Covid conditions, the last date for filing applications for admission in nursery and entry level classes in private schools of Delhi is being extended for further two weeks, Sisodia tweeted.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has extended the application deadline for nursery admissions in private schools by two weeks in view of the prevailing Covid situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.
The process of nursery admissions in nearly 1,800 private schools across the national capital began from December 15, and the application window was scheduled to close on January 7. ''Keeping in view the prevailing Covid conditions, the last date for filing applications for admission in nursery and entry level classes in private schools of Delhi is being extended for further two weeks,'' Sisodia tweeted. The Directorate of Education (DoE) had last month notified the admission schedule. The admission to entry-level classes for the previous academic session began in February 2021, after a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year, the schedule was in line with previous years.
As per the notified schedule, the first list of selected children will be put up on February 4. This will be followed by a second list on February 21 and a subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 15. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Manish Sisodia
- The Directorate of Education
- Covid
- Sisodia
ALSO READ
Cold wave conditions abate slightly in Delhi, more relief ahead
COVID-19: India reports 213 Omicron cases till now, Delhi tops list
Hockey National Junior C'ship: Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, J&K win on Day-6
FIFI as Executive Partner to SIAL India successfully conclude the magic of the New Delhi Edition
The Forecast for 2022 is Bright Skies as AkzoNobel Springs a Colourful Surprise for Over 1300 School Children in New Delhi