PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-01-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 17:28 IST
Covid-19: Assam under third wave from Jan 1, says Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the third wave of the pandemic along with Omicron variant of COVID-19 has hit the state from January 1 and now the government will treat all coronavirus cases as patients of the highly infectious new variant.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said the doubling rate of cases is two days and on some occasions, it's even a single day.

''So we assume that there are lots of Omicron cases in Assam at this moment. We have now decided to consider all positive cases as Omicron and will treat them accordingly,'' he said.

By the end of January, we will reach the peak of the third wave, the chief minister said.

Announcing new restrictions, the chief minister said the night curfew timing has been advanced to 10 pm from 11:30 pm now and it will continue till 6 am, besides wearing of masks made compulsory.

''All schools in Assam up to class 5 will be closed from tomorrow and this will be up to class 8 in Guwahati. The rest of the classes will take place on a rotational basis on every alternate day,'' he added.

Sarma also said that except for hospitals, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed in public places like hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, government offices, buses and malls.

