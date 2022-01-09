Maha govt revises COVID-19 curbs for beauty salons & gyms

The Maharashtra government on Sunday revised the COVID-19-related restrictions for gyms and beauty salons, allowing them to operate at 50 per cent capacity from January 10 midnight.

On Saturday, when the state reported over 41,000 new COVID-19 cases, the government had said gyms and beauty salons will remain closed, while hair cutting salons will function at 50 per cent capacity. The order was revised on Sunday and the beauty salons were grouped with the hair cutting salons.

Only those activities that do not require removal of mask by anyone shall be allowed, the revised order said. Only fully vaccinated people shall be allowed to use these services and all staff engaged in operation shall be fully vaccinated, it said. Gyms will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity subject to use of mask while performing any activity, the order said.

Tightening restrictions in the face of surging COVID-19 cases, the state government on Saturday prohibited movement in public in groups of five or more from 5 in the morning to 11 at night, effective January 10 midnight.

Further, no movement will be allowed in public from 11 pm to 5 am except for essential services, the government circular had said.

Schools and colleges will be closed till February 15 except for activities required to be undertaken for class 10 and 12 students and administrative activities of teachers, it said.

No visitors will be allowed at government offices except with written permission of office heads. Online interaction facility will be provided for people through video conference.

Government offices should opt for work from home and working hours should be staggered if work from office is required, the circular said.

Private offices have also been asked to rationalise the number of employees coming to work by allowing work from home and staggering working hours.

Attendance at marriages and social, religious, cultural or political gatherings will be capped at 50.

At funerals, not more than 20 people can remain present, said the circular.

