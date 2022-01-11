Industry-University partnerships for Sustainable Development Goals focused internships in Australia and India.

FORE School of Management, New Delhi, in association with Deakin University, Australia, organised a webinar on “Industry-University partnerships for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, with focus on internships in Australia and India” on January 8, 2022.

The webinar which was part of a project funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Commonwealth Government of Australia, was held with an objective to generate industry-university partnerships through workshops in both the nations and developing a digital hub for knowledge sharing.

Dr. Shallini Taneja, faculty & Head of Center for Sustainable Development (CSD), FORE School, welcomed all the panellists which included Industry, Academia, students and participants of the International webinar which aimed to improve employability of graduates in both countries and improve SDG outcomes.

Dr. Jitendra K. Das, Director, FORE welcoming the dignitaries reinstated the objective of a management institute behind the collaboration and focus on SDGs, as an attempt to “propagate the principles of SDG in the younger generation” enable students in India and Australia to develop work ready skills, enhance employability skills and opportunity, analyse, solve real world problems, strengthen professional network across the borders and contribute to the wellbeing of the planet. “As a business school we must act as a lead for sustainable development of business”, he said. Senior lecturer, Deakin University, Australia, Dr. Ameeta Jain, who was project head for this, along with Prof. (Dr.) Harsh Suri-Project Co-Lead, Deakin University, briefed on the project stating the aims as improving employability opportunities for graduates in both countries, having a vibrant online community of practice that will foster long term bilateral collaborative partnerships between Industry and Universities and to develop an online hub to foster ongoing collaboration.

Mr. Paroksh Prasad, First Secretary, Australian High Commission in India, India-Australia Bilateral Relations; Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australian Government; Assistant Director, Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, talking about bilateral trade said, the bilateral trade relationships with Indian diaspora at Australia & India is “stronger and reached its zenith”. He said, India is 7th largest trading partner and 6th largest import market.

Dr. Harsh Suri sharing the roadmap of this project Dr. Harsh Suri, shared the road map of the project and moderated the panel discussion along with Dr. Ameeta Jain; Mr. Paroksh Prasad, Mr. Anish Kohli - Director and Head of Service Provider Business, of an Australian Telecom MNC, Mr. G. Ravindra - Head Marketing and Business Development, Department of Toshiba, JSW Power System Pvt. Ltd., Chennai; Dr. Seema Sahai -CEO, Mobile Creches, New Delhi; Ms. Chitra A,- CSR Head,Indus Towers Limited, Gurugram; Mr. Mansingh Jaswal -Director and CEO, Genex Logistics, India and Dr. Virendra Kumar Paul, HOD & Professor of Building Engineering & Management, School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi.

Statement of purpose for the internships, structure, opportunities, cross cultural as well as cross border learnings and challenges while generating internships through partnerships for SDGs were deliberated at length. Prof. Shallini Taneja-Head, CSD- FORE thanked the panelists, partners and participants for their support and active participation.

