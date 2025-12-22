Chandigarh University's Leap in Research: Cultivating Future Innovators

Chandigarh University is rapidly redefining the landscape of higher education in India by focusing on research and innovation. The university has secured high positions in both national and international research rankings, solidifying its reputation as a frontrunner in academic excellence.

In 2025 alone, the faculty and students of Chandigarh University have published over 20,000 research papers and filed more than 5519 patents, exemplifying a strong commitment to fostering an environment conducive to innovation. Their recent accolade includes being ranked ninth among international research initiatives, according to the QS Asia University Rankings 2026.

Moreover, Chandigarh University has collaborated with global industry giants to establish industry-specific research labs and centers, providing students with hands-on experience in a multitude of engineering and technological domains. Its efforts not only empower students to excel academically but also facilitate their transformation into future leaders in innovation.

