Left Menu

Foxconn resumes operations at TN plant

Chennai, Jan 12 PTI After a brief hiatus, iPhone supplier Foxconn on Wednesday reopened its manufacturing facility near here as the company decided to resume operations, government sources said.The factory, located on the city outskirts of was opened after remaining shut for over three weeks following workers protests on the back of a mass-food poisoning incident at the offsite dormitory facility.Private buses were seen ferrying employees wearing face masks, inside the Sriperumbudur campus, about 40 kms from here.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-01-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 17:17 IST
Foxconn resumes operations at TN plant
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

After a brief hiatus, iPhone supplier Foxconn on Wednesday reopened its manufacturing facility near here as the company decided to resume operations, government sources said.

The factory, located on the city outskirts of was opened after remaining shut for over three weeks following workers' protests on the back of a mass food poisoning incident at the offsite dormitory facility.

Private buses were seen ferrying employees wearing face masks, inside the Sriperumbudur campus, about 40 kms from here. ''About 200 employees are joining today. We were told the plant will be operating in two shifts initially and later be scaled up..,'' a government source told PTI.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the government was happy as the facility resumed operations following the issue getting resolved.

''Based on the suggestions provided by the government for the welfare of the employees, the management agreed to implement them, particularly to enhance the amenities provided to the women workforce'', he said.

The management assured that it would implement all the suggestions following the direct involvement of Chief Minister M K Stalin in the matter, he told reporters at the Secretariat here.

''I am happy to note that the facility is resuming operations today. The facility will continue to take up all necessary steps to ramp up production without any hurdles (hereafter)'', he said. On January 10, Foxconn Technology Group said it has implemented a range of corrective actions and would start bringing back team members gradually at the factory.

The facility was put on 'probation' by Apple following the protests by workers and an assessment revealed substandard living conditions at the dormitories and dining halls of the employees.

The unit has more than 15,000 people working on production of Apple products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022