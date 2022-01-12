Shri Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education today virtually launched Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar (SVP) 2021 – 2022. The event was attended by Mrs Anita Karwal, Secretary (SE&L), representatives from all States and UTs, and UNICEF.

Shri Sarkar while launching the awards underlined the importance of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene in Schools as it plays a significant role in determining the health of students, their attendance, dropout rate, and learning outcomes. The provision of water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities in schools secures a healthy school environment and protects children from illness (including COVID-19) and exclusion, he added. Shri Sarkar emphasized that the SwachhVidyalayaPuraskarrecognise, inspire, and award the schools who have undertaken exemplary work in the field of water, sanitation and hygiene and also provides a benchmark and roadmap for schools to make further improvements in future.

In order to create self-motivation and awareness about sanitation the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar (SVP) was first instituted by the Department of School Education and Literacy, in 2016-17.

The SVP 2021-22 is open to all categories of schools. i.e. Government, Government aided and Private schools in both rural and urban areas. The schools will be assessed through an online portal & mobile app in 6 sub-categories: Water, Sanitation, Hand Washing with soap, Operation and Maintenance, Behaviour Change and Capacity Building and the newly added category on COVID-19 Preparedness and Response and the system will generate the overall score and rating automatically.The schools have been given sufficient time till March 2022 to apply for the awards so that they can do so at an appropriate and safe time.

Schools shall be awarded at the District, State and National level based on an internationally recognized five star rating system. Also, every school will get a certificate of participation showing the category-wise scores and overall rating of the school. This will help in promoting sustainable practices of improved Water, Sanitation & Hygiene in schools.

At the National level, 40 schools will be selected for awards this year under the overall category. The award money for the schools has been enhanced this year from Rs. 50,000/- to Rs. 60,000/- per school, under Samagra Shiksha scheme. Also, 6 sub-category wise awards have been introduced for the first time, with award money of Rs. 20,000/- per school.

