Man apprehended for using impersonator for DSSSB exam

A man has been arrested for allegedly using an impersonator to appear in his place for the DSSSB written examination held for hiring school teachers, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Ravi Dabas, 38, a resident of Kanjhawala, they said. According to officials, police received a complaint about impersonation in the examination conducted for selection of assistant primary teachers and MCD school teachers that alleged despite all security measures, many candidates made other people appear in their place for the exam. During investigation, records were collected from Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) and Assistant Director, Education, and it was found that Dabas was selected for the post of an MCD primary teacher and he joined the job on October 22, 2019 at an SDMC primary school, Feroz Shah Kotla, a senior police officer said. Video recording of the examination centre was analysed but Dabas could not be seen either at the entry point of the centre or in the hall, the officer said. The DSSSB had made a provision for all appearing candidates to mark their thumb impressions on the second copy of the admit card which was preserved, the officer said. The thumb impressions of Dabas and the appearing candidate taken on the admit card by the exam invigilator were sent to finger print bureau for comparison which revealed that the impressions were different, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said. Dabas was arrested on Tuesday, the DCP said. On being interrogated, Dabas revealed that he had used an old photograph in which he was clean-shaven while filling the form but the person impersonating him had a beard that masked his facial contours, police said. The security agencies and invigilators at the exam centre could not identify the person appearing for him, police said, adding that efforts were being made to apprehend the co-accused. Dabas has completed his graduation from MDU, Rohtak in Haryana, they added.

