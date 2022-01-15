Left Menu

Opportunity to discover emerging trends in world of education: PM on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

An online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics from 28th December to 20th January 2022 to select participants. Questions asked by selected winners will be featured in Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, a senior Ministry of Education official had said earlier this week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 18:19 IST
Opportunity to discover emerging trends in world of education: PM on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Urging students, parents and teachers to register for this year's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the initiative provides the opportunity to connect with India's dynamic youth and discover emerging trends in the world of education.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday invited students, teachers and parents to participate in the 5th edition of ''Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022'' and get a chance to be mentored by Prime Minister Modi.

In a tweet, Modi said, ''Exams are approaching and so is 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022.' Let's talk stress-free exams and once again support our brave #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers.'' ''I urge you all to register for this year's #PPC2022,'' he said, sharing the link for registration.

''Personally, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is a fantastic learning experience. I get the opportunity to connect with our dynamic youth, understand their challenges and aspirations better,'' Modi said.

It also gives the opportunity to discover the emerging trends in the world of education, the prime minister said.

The first edition of the prime minister's interaction programme with school and college students ''Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0'' was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

In the subsequent editions of the programme, students, parents, teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interacted with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations in order to celebrate life.

''The format of this programme is proposed to be in online mode like in 2021. An online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics from 28th December to 20th January 2022 to select participants. Questions asked by selected winners will be featured in Pariksha Pe Charcha programme,'' a senior Ministry of Education official had said earlier this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022